VOICES’ Flores to address women’s group in St. Helena

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak. The speaker for the meeting is Jesus Flores from VOICES, Napa.

Flores works as the Health and Wellness Advocate for the Napa center. His job is to ensure that their youth clients and staff are taking care of themselves both physically and mentally through one-on-one conversations, personal wellness plans, and wellness workshops.

VOICES Napa provides a welcoming community center where transitioning foster youth have access to comprehensive housing, education, employment and wellness information and services. VOICES’ unique approach blends powerful youth engagement with support services that young people need as they prepare to leave foster homes and other systems of care.

Each year, VOICES serves approximately 2,000 youth emancipating out of foster care, group homes, mental health, and probation in centers in Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

Anyone interested in learning more about VOICES, and the philanthropic programs of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley, is invited to attend.

