Volunteers celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up St. Helena’s public spaces

St. Helena’s annual park and community clean-up is here, just in time for Earth Day on Thursday.

Starting Monday and continuing into Thursday, volunteers under the supervision of city staff are painting picnic tables, picking up litter, spreading mulch, pulling weeds, and beautifying St. Helena’s public spaces.

On Tuesday morning a small crew gathered at Crane Park to prepare picnic tables for painting, laying the groundwork for a bigger team of volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One of Tuesday’s volunteers was Donna Hardy, who knows a thing or two about beautification. She’s been picking up trash during regular walks around town for over a decade.

“I love this little town,” she said. “If it’s kept up and looking nice, people will respect it and not throw things on the ground.”

Hardy enlisted the help of Joann Patton, who splits her time between St. Helena and Michigan and works with Hardy to collect recyclables to benefit Rianda House. On Tuesday they wielded wire brushes and scrapers to prep picnic tables near the bocce courts.

“If we want things to stay nice, we have to pitch in,” Patton said. “It can’t always be done for us.”