Volunteers celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up St. Helena’s public spaces

St. Helena’s annual park and community clean-up is here, just in time for Earth Day on Thursday.
Starting Monday and continuing into Thursday, volunteers under the supervision of city staff are painting picnic tables, picking up litter, spreading mulch, pulling weeds, and beautifying St. Helena’s public spaces.
On Tuesday morning a small crew gathered at Crane Park to prepare picnic tables for painting, laying the groundwork for a bigger team of volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
One of Tuesday’s volunteers was Donna Hardy, who knows a thing or two about beautification. She’s been picking up trash during regular walks around town for over a decade.
“I love this little town,” she said. “If it’s kept up and looking nice, people will respect it and not throw things on the ground.”
Hardy enlisted the help of Joann Patton, who splits her time between St. Helena and Michigan and works with Hardy to collect recyclables to benefit Rianda House. On Tuesday they wielded wire brushes and scrapers to prep picnic tables near the bocce courts.
“If we want things to stay nice, we have to pitch in,” Patton said. “It can’t always be done for us.”
Members of service clubs also felt inclined to help.
“Part of being in the community is giving back,” said Jan Darter, who would be joined on Thursday by fellow members of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club. “I just like to contribute.”
St. Helena’s 2020 Earth Day cleanup was canceled due to COVID-19. With volunteers fully vaccinated and tennis players enjoying the nearby courts, this week’s event had a relaxed, pre-pandemic feel.
“This is almost like putting life back to normal again,” Hardy said.
The last day of work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 22.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Dozens of parents and residents spoke out on the future of Napa middle schools ahead of NVUSD trustees' expected decision April 22.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.