On Jan. 24, on a mild and clear winter morning, a crew of volunteers organized by the Spring Mountain District Association cleaned up trash along the 5-mile stretch of Spring Mountain Road running from Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School up to the Sonoma County line.
Volunteers were employees of Be Here Farm, Keenan Winery, Paloma Vineyard, Spring Mountain Vineyard and Terra Valentine and a neighbor who lives on the road.
The crew of 12 filled a dump truck and trailer with the garbage and refuse that had been tossed along the roadway. Numerous couches, mattresses, appliances and even used motor oil bottles were pulled out of the York Creek watershed.
“We’re proud that we helped restore the scenic nature of Spring Mountain Road,” said Sam Baxter of Terra Valentine.