Volunteers needed for Upvalley tax prep program

UpValley Family Centers is seeking volunteers to assist with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free income tax preparation services to qualifying individuals and households in the Upvalley.

The VITA program helps clients maximize their tax refunds, a crucial income boost that helps families to keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables.

“We are looking for volunteers who would like to give back to their local community,” said Karen Garcia, UVFC economic success program coordinator. “You can make a difference in the lives of local families, and help them claim the valuable tax credits they’ve earned. If you enjoy working with people, learning new things, and have a few hours a week to give, VITA is the volunteer opportunity for you.”

The VITA program runs from January through April, Tuesdays through Saturdays, at the family center offices in St. Helena and Calistoga. Volunteers can sign up to help with intake or tax preparation. Evening availability is required for Tuesday through Friday shifts. No previous tax or accounting experience is necessary. The UVFC will provide free training and materials.

Intake volunteers will assist with verifying taxpayers’ identities, collecting all forms and information, and confirming that the return is eligible within the scope of the program. Tax preparer volunteers will enter taxpayers’ information into the database and conduct a quality review of each return.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one shift (four to five hours) a week on a recurring basis throughout the tax season (nine to 13 weeks). Both English- and Spanish-speaking individuals are invited to volunteer. About 24 hours of training are required, including an IRS certification, before working with clients. In addition, a volunteer orientation will take place on Jan. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

“It is great to work with an organization that cares about and really serves its community,” said VITA volunteer Tim Knutson. “When you get a thank you from a VITA client you know that it is really from the heart. We're doing things for them that are sometimes pretty complicated – but are required to be done. It is very gratifying.”

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming a VITA volunteer, contact Garcia at kgarcia@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or 707-965-5010, ext. 304. You can also fill out a volunteer interest form at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer.

