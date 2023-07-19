When you’re feeling down, there's nothing like a visit from a friend to raise your spirits.

That’s even truer if you’re a senior stuck at home or in bed, longing for a little company.

That’s the concept behind Visit Me Today, a volunteer program founded by former St. Helena Hospital executive Ben Hill.

“Creating, training and rewarding volunteers can be one solution toward helping alleviate loneliness, alleviate boredom and improve mental health,” Hill said.

Hill is inviting would-be volunteers to attend an informational meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Rianda House.

Hill came to St. Helena in 2005 as vice president of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and an executive overseeing the hospital’s Lifestyle Medicine Institute. He realized what an important role volunteers would be playing at the hospital, so he beefed up the hospital’s already well-established volunteer program.

The issue got personal when Hill’s own father started experiencing a slow decline and Hill started traveling between California and Chicago to visit him.

“Every time I had to leave, he begged me to stay but my obligations in California made it impossible,” Hill said in an interview with Rianda House. “I wished there was someone who could visit him in my absence. I was flying home when it hit me: ‘I can’t do this for my dad. But I can do it for someone else’s dad.”

That was the genesis of Visit Me Today, which has connected volunteers with seniors at congregate living facilities like Silverado Orchards in St. Helena, Rosehaven in Deer Park, Napa Valley Adventist Retirement Estates in Yountville, and The Meadows of Napa Valley in Napa.

Now Hill wants to start sending volunteers directly into seniors’ homes to chat, sing, play cards, work on a puzzle and, most of all, be present.

“This project appeals to people whose primary love language is service to others,” Hill told the St. Helena Star, referring to Gary Chapman’s book “The Five Love Languages.”

Hill teamed up with Rianda House and in June secured a $7,500 grant from the city of St. Helena to hire a part-time staff member to manage volunteers and schedule appointments.

Volunteers will undergo a background check and be trained on what they should and shouldn’t do. For example, do listen actively and non-judgmentally, don’t try to lift someone who’s fallen, and do be on the lookout for potentially hazardous situations like an unattended stovetop burner.

While working at the hospital, Hill noticed that volunteers’ own mental health improved as they made a positive impact on patients’ lives.

“Whatever joy and happiness and connectivity you provide for a patient, you get just as much out of it yourself,” he said.

