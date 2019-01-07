Juliet Vonturi will present a workshop called “flourish” from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in modern tea room at St. Helena’s Wydown Hotel, 1424 Main St. She will offer tastings of her one-of-a-kind Jasmin chocolate sauce. Other topics include making silk and handmade gift cards, being inspired about the elements of kindness and “intensifying our creative juices with gorgeous notes,” she writes. Cost is $29 per person and registration is required to save your place. To register call or text Vonturi at (425) 471-4770 or send an email to juliet.vonturi@gmail.com.