Practically growing up on a bicycle, I can’t imagine not using my wheels. The freedom and independence that you experience as a child when you can take off on a bike; that is something I love for my children as well.
For me it means starting the day energized, feeling the fresh air on your face, the wind blowing through your hair, engaging with what happens around you and ready to tackle the day ahead.
As a health professional, I also love the scientifically shown benefits of cycling and exercise in general, as it has shown to boost self-esteem, reduce depression and anxiety (even more effectively than medication!) and on top of that you’re doing your part in reducing automobile use and addressing climate change. These things are larger topics of conversation, however, they always start with ourselves.
I won't compare St. Helena with my old home country The Netherlands, a small country with more bicycles than residents. The different beauty of both magical places is something I value, but I am still longing to see some more active transportation here. And maybe even at one point the same mentality that cars “borrow” the road of the bicyclists. Do you know that when you go from the far east to the far west of town, it is less than 2 miles and that translates in 10 or fewer minutes on your bike?
To continue to develop and promote bicycle safety and bicycle/pedestrian improvements, that's what motivated me to join the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee earlier this year. We meet at 5 p.m., every first Wednesday of the month and you are welcome to join with any ideas you would like to share with us. Let’s get the discussion started to make St. Helena one of the best bike friendly towns in California.
To actually get something done, we decided to start small and together with the community making this into something bigger.
We teamed up with many local volunteers, businesses, concerned parents, the Napa Biking Coalition, the Napa County Department of Education and the St. Helena Rec Department to make ‘Walk and Roll to School Wednesdays’ happen for this month.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 was the kick-off. Energizing stations at both SHES and Montessori started the day, cheering the kids on and in the afternoon we had info booths, fun art projects by Nimbus and the Calistoga Bikeshop offered free bike tune ups, making sure the bikes are ready to go, for everyone.
Not to forget the parents who took their jobs of cross guarding seriously, helping children to cross some crucial points in town. It takes literally a village to make it a success. Community and staff are working together so naturally to promote life on two wheels; this is the best small town feeling!
Every Wednesday until Oct. 2, we have biking fun for children with bike rodeos at both schools, drawing contests, raffle prizes (make sure to visit the library and Sunshine market) and on Oct. 2, the golden sneaker award for the class that had the most kids walking and rolling to school will be awarded.
For adults we have a screening of the prized movie “Motherload” at 8 p.m., Sept. 18 at Lyman Park. It is a crowd-sourced documentary about a more sustainable lifestyle and bike use. BYOW, we will take care of the popcorn.
Biking is not just for tourists. It is for us living here, enjoying an outdoor healthy lifestyle. You are one ride away from a good mood!
Denise Henquet Sprengers has been living with her family in St. Helena since 2013. She is a Dutch native with extensive experience in the wellness industry. Denise is known as the Pilates master of the valley always on a mission to bring feel good to all around her. Growing up in the Netherlands with the mentality that less is more and beauty comes from the inside out, Denise has a deep passion for holistic beauty and wellness.