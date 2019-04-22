Engel & Voelkers announced that Philippa Ward has joined its expanding shop in St. Helena.
Ward brings with her a distinguished and varied real estate background, said a news release.
Raised in St. Helena, Ward graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara and began her real estate career in the Napa Valley.
After nine years of brokering estate homes, vineyard land and wineries (her family’s winery, Saintsbury, is in Napa), Ward moved to Manhattan, where she focused exclusively on the townhome and co-op markets. She then relocated to South Carolina as president, commercial industrial division, at Strategic Real Estate Advisors in Charleston’s tri-county area.
"Our St. Helena shop is excited to have her as a collaborative partner," said Will Densberger, manager of the Engel & Voelkers St. Helena shop.
