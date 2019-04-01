Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty announced that agent Jeffrey Earl Warren has joined the San Francisco Bay Area real estate brokerage.
Besides selling major Napa Valley estates to glitterati like Carmen Policy and Adam Bronfman, Warren, a self-described “dirt salesman,” is known in Napa Valley for having sold and brokered “some of the most significant vineyard sales in the region’s history,” said a news release.
Warren, who grew up on a ranch five miles from downtown St. Helena, worked in advertising as a vice president and creative director of New York-based firm J. Walter Thompson before moving back to St. Helena with his growing family to focus on real estate.
From 1960 to 2014, his family brokerage James Warren & Son was a leading winery and vineyard real estate office in Napa Valley, said the release.
A former partner himself in Freemark Abbey Winery, his clients included the Mondavi Family, Warren Winiarski, Andy Beckstoffer, Joseph Phelps Winery, Charles Krug, Joel Gott Wines, Staglin and others.
Warren, who is the grandson of the late California Governor and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, resides in St. Helena with his wife, Cindy Horn.