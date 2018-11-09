The Rasmussen Art Gallery on the campus of Pacific Union College welcomes Wendy Liang as the guest artist for November. Her exhibit will open with a reception and artist talk from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, which is free and open to the public.
In 2018, Liang has won the California Watercolor Association’s 48th National Exhibition, The Artist’s Magazine’s 35th Annual Art Competition, and Southwest Art Magazine’s Artistic Excellence Competition. In 2017 she received the most meaningful recognition yet for her artwork, when she won the competition of Splash 19, The Illusion of Light.
“I became interested in art as a child when I first noticed colors of objects would change depending the type of weather and the different time of the day,” said Liang. “My inspiration comes through interesting lighting, water and its reflections, and scenes that feel dreamlike or somehow ethereally familiar.”
Referring to her art style as “impressionistic realism,” Liang most enjoys painting scenes which create “otherworldly or mysterious atmospheres.”
Liang’s exhibit will remain in the Rasmussen Art Gallery through Dec. 9 (note that the Gallery is closed for Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 16-25). Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
For more information about the arts at PUC, visit puc.edu or call 707-965-6313. For information about the Rasmussen Art Gallery, call 707-965-6604.