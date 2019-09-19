Many years ago, my brother-in-law in New Mexico offered me a golden delicious apple off his tree. I politely declined – I had never had a golden delicious apple that wasn’t mealy, mushy and tasteless.
He insisted! I took a bite and couldn’t believe how crisp, flavorful and delicious that was. I hadn’t repeated that experience until this past week when DeVoto Gardens offered me a slice of their fresh-to-market Golden Supreme apple. Flashback! It was just as crisp, delicious and perfect as that bite many years ago.
Well I guess that makes sense given DeVoto, and all of our fresh, organic vendors, bring their produce right from the tree to the Market usually the next day! DeVoto grows over 100 varieties and typically a variety will be around for only about three weeks (fresh and just-ripened that is). You can’t get that at grocery stores.
So stock up on Golden Supremes while you can or next: Mutsus, with their complicated flavor, Empires or Spitzenburgs. Also coming soon are the Black Twigs (the fruit is dark, the tree bark is black) or the Arkansas Black, Jonathans and, not to be missed, the unfortunately ugly but makes up for it in deliciousness Belle de Boskoop!
Of course eat them fresh-picked or how about a salad of sliced apples, endive and fennel with a honey champagne vinaigrette. Bring that salad from summer to fall by adding toasted nuts and blue cheese.
You have free articles remaining.
So come and get ’em while you can from DeVoto Gardens, Long Meadow Ranch or the St. Helena Montessori School Farm who will only be at the Market for two more weeks!
And do not miss our popular Community Pancake Breakfast this Friday between 9 and 10.30 a.m. featuring Chef Lar’s famous sourdough pancakes served with fresh farm fruit and maple syrup. Proceeds from the breakfast support the Market’s Educational Programs. A donation of $5 is suggested.
And Nimbus Arts will be back at the Market with their monthly “Nimbus Arts Hour at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.” Erin Arnsteen will host an “Eat a Rainbow” activity” for kids from 9.30 to 10.30 a.m.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.