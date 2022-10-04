 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
White Barn hosts book signings with Waterson, MacNeil

  Updated
The White Barn

The White Barn, a converted carriage house built in the 1880s outside St. Helena, is now a performance venue.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Michael Waterson will read from his new poetry collection, "Cosmology of Heaven and Hell," at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the White Barn.

Waterson’s poetry has won awards and appeared in numerous online and print journals. The free presentation will be followed by wine, light refreshments and a book signing.

Napa Bookmine will host Karen MacNeil as she introduces the third edition of her "Wine Bible" at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 11.

The author will be joined in conversation with Graeme MacDonald of MacDonald Vineyards and Meghan Zobeck of Burgess Cellars. There will be a wine reception and books for sale.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to thewhitebarn.org.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, audience members are encouraged to wear them inside the Barn.

