White Barn presents bilingual poetry, music in St. Helena

The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.

The White Barn will pair music performed by guitarist Marc Teicholz with poetry from Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Spain at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

"Soldados, Columpios y Camélias" ("Soldiers, Swings and Camellias") will feature poems by nine 20th-century poets read in their original languages and then in English.

Selections will be read by Sara de Luis, Norma Ferriz, Paulo Ferreira, Theresa Whitehill and Michael Caldarola. Readings will be accompanied by musical pieces from composers Manuel Maria Ponce, Francisco Tárrega, Joaquin Turina and Sergio Asaad.

Tickets are $30 (free for students) at thewhitebarn.org, or call 707-987-8225. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.

