Wild Perspectives, celebrating the International Year of the Salmon, will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema.
The event includes:
- A presentation by award-winning photographer Amy Gulick, who will share images and stories from her forthcoming book, “The Salmon Way”
- Several short films about some of the most pristine salmon watersheds left on Earth
- Remarks from U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson and discussion with Alaska salmon fishermen.
Following the presentation, attendees will enjoy an Alaska Salmon Tasting at the nearby Odd Fellows Lodge #167 on Main Street featuring local wines and beers.
Wild Perspectives is the second in a series of events started in 2016 by local resident and wine industry member Joe Filippini.
“Wild Perspectives showcases people of passion and people who follow through with good ideas. It’s exciting to see adventurers, artists, fishermen, activists, politicians, and Odd Fellows all converging in St. Helena to celebrate not just wild salmon, but clean nourishment for the body and soul,” Filippini said.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $45 and proceeds benefit Alaska salmon conservation work. For tickets visit eventbrite.com.