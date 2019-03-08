Wild Perspectives, honoring the International Year of the Salmon, will be celebrated at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema on Saturday, March 23.
A coalition of special people have combined to bring this event to St. Helena, including Cathy Buck, Cameo proprietor; Congressman Mike Thompson; Napa angler Joseph Filippini; and Heather Hardcastle and her team from Salmon Beyond Borders.
The program starts at 2 p.m., at the Cameo and includes a special presentation by Amy Gulick, award-winning photographer and author of “Salmon in the Trees,” a screening of “Chasing Wild” -- a journey to the pristine salmon rivers of Alaska and British Columbia; and words from Thompson and conservation leaders about threats to Alaska’s salmon fisheries.
Afterward, a Wild Alaska Salmon Tasting will be at the Odd Fellows Lodge featuring local wines and beers. Tickets are $45 and proceeds benefit Alaska salmon conservation work.