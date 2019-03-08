Try 3 months for $3
Salmon fisherman Kirk Hardcastle

Alaska fisherman Kirk Hardcastle, owner of Taku River Reds, holds a wild Alaska salmon caught in Bristol Bay, Alaska. He will provide the salmon for the March 23 “Wild Perspectives” event at the Odd Fellows Hall in St. Helena.

 Submitted photo

Wild Perspectives, honoring the International Year of the Salmon, will be celebrated at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema on Saturday, March 23.

A coalition of special people have combined to bring this event to St. Helena, including Cathy Buck, Cameo proprietor; Congressman Mike Thompson; Napa angler Joseph Filippini; and Heather Hardcastle and her team from Salmon Beyond Borders.

The program starts at 2 p.m., at the Cameo and includes a special presentation by Amy Gulick, award-winning photographer and author of “Salmon in the Trees,” a screening of “Chasing Wild” -- a journey to the pristine salmon rivers of Alaska and British Columbia; and words from Thompson and conservation leaders about threats to Alaska’s salmon fisheries.

Afterward, a Wild Alaska Salmon Tasting will be at the Odd Fellows Lodge featuring local wines and beers. Tickets are $45 and proceeds benefit Alaska salmon conservation work.

For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/wild-perspectives-celebrating-the-international-year-of-the-salmon-tickets-55592132565.

