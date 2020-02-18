St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen welcomed nearly 180 guests to the 17th Annual St. Helena Fire Department Cioppino Feed & Bosses Night on Feb. 8 at the firehouse.
Sorensen honored firefighters whose performances stood out during the previous calendar year. Joshua Wilmoth was named Firefighter of the Year. Also honored were Captain Jose Rodriguez for "Most Responses Overall" and Adam Waters for "Most Responses on an Engine” plus “Most Night Call Responses.”
Also honored were seven firefighters who achieved a new milestone in their years of service. They were Jim Capponi, retired, deputy chief and fire marshal, 40 years; three who have served for 30 years, Captain Mark Cia, retired; Captain Jose Martin and Chief Sorensen; Captain Jose Rodriguez, 25 years; Firefighter Ryan Smithers, 10 years; and Firefighter Sebastian Segura, five years.
Since the 1950s, the SHFD has hosted a yearly party as a thank you to the firefighters’ families and employers.
“Even though our firefighters are the ones answering the call, their families and employers make huge sacrifices so they are available to assist … contributing to the safety of our community,” Sorensen said.