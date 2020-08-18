Wine notes: A new lounge at Inglenook

Inglenook has opened a new pergola private lounge in their courtyard looking out at views of the estate vineyard. A three-course Food & Wine Pairing menu, served family-style with a selection of Inglenook wines, is $150 per person for a four-hour reservation. The Wine Flight ($100 per person for a two-hour reservation), is accompanied by a cheese and charcuterie platter, and includes a selection of Inglenooks Sauvignon Blanc, Blancaneaux, Edizione Pennino Zinfandel, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rubicon. These offerings are for eight guests or fewer.
The tasting experiences are available by appointment only. Reservations should be made, at least 48 hours in advance, by calling 707-968-1161 or by emailing reservations@inglenook.com. More information on Inglenook’s tasting experiences can be found at Inglenook.com/visit.
Stretch & Sip with Duckhorn
Duckhorn is offering Stretch & Sip, a virtual yoga and rosé brunch with Duckhorn Portfolio on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sign up at duckhorn.com/events/calendar/stretch-and-sip.
A 45-minute yoga session will be guided by certified yoga instructor Amanda Barragan. Then, led by Migration and Decoy winemaker Dana Epperson, explore three rosé wines, Migration Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine, 2019 Decoy California Rosé and 2019 Goldeneye Anderson Valley Vin Gris of Pinot Noir. Only 50 packages are available. Participants must be 21 and over to attend. The cost is $135, plus shipping and tax, or $110 for club members.
Watch now: Vines on Las Amigas Road before harvest
