Visit Greece's windswept Santorini island and you'll see a peculiar sight: vines trained in a coiled basket weave shape. These circular-shaped vine bowls are nestled in the soil to help protect the vines from the whipping winds.
Assyrtiko is the star grape here, and the tangerine citrus, juicy peach, guava and mineral goodness in this 2016 crisp white wine is a literal taste of the island. You can imagine the sea breezes, tropical fruits and mineral brininess as you take each sip of the Argyros Assyrtiko.
