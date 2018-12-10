You don’t need to decorate and cook to enjoy the smells of the holiday. Coffee, toffee, espresso, a hint of wintergreen and Christmas tree make it hard to pull this wine away from the nose.
Made from Syrah and Merlot, this heady sweet wine has spirit added to stop the fermentation, a la Port, leaving residual sugar in the final wine. The style here is Tawny.
The wine name takes the title of a traditional Portuguese poem chanted by cellar hands as they were foot-treading grapes prior to fermentation. While the foot is still considered the perfect tool to gently crush grapes (and not break the seeds which release bitterness into the wine) the robust singing in tandem with traditional foot-treading is more rare today.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.