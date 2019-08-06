Traveling around neighboring wine regions gives us a chance to put our local wines and region in perspective. And it’s just plain fun, getting to know other wine folks and seeing what motivates them when it comes to wine.
I must admit, it was the live music that led me into Carhartt. In a quaint and bustling town (during the day) that rolls up around 5:30 p.m. except for food and drink, it was the catchy guitar that led us to their door. This wine, called the Southerly as it blends grapes from southern France (Mourvedre and Grenache), was the perfect accompaniment to kicking back on their outdoor patio.
The lush red and black fruits with some sweet spice and refreshing acid sipped along nicely to the beat.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.