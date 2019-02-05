The pale color of this Provence rosé belies rich aromatics of red cherry and juicy strawberry fruit with a nerve of mineral complexity. Its silky texture glides along the palate into a deliciously rich finish.
A blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Rolle (Vermentino), Syrah and Tibouren, the Whispering Angel rosé is a prescription for contemplation or outright dreaming: pour yourself a glass, sit in a quiet spot, and imagine yourself sitting by the Mediterranean sea, breezes balancing the touch of warm sun on your skin; or consider something you've always wanted to do and imagine yourself taking the first steps to achieve it.
It may be a whisper, but it can turn into reality.
