Crab season seemed to take forever to get here, and even though it has been in full swing for a while now, it's not always easy to find in stock. Sometimes my husband and I will stop by three purveyors before we get our fix. It's become a game; the crab hunt.
And once we finally do sit down and enjoy it, we often choose a Sauvignon Blanc to add a zesty citrus zing to the bites of rich, succulent crab meat. Clos Pegase's 2017 Mitsuko's Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc wraps bright peach and pear fruit with zesty lemon and grapefruit citrus. I almost don't want spring to come and put an end to crab season.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.