Imagine friends showing up to your home and you pouring something other than a glass of wine? It’s fun to be introduced to a new (or new again) drink. This is cheating just a bit as it is made from wine but it is lightly fortified and has heady aromas of fresh and dried herbs, roots and citrus peel. Serve it chilled and with lots of ice for a refreshing sip. Its sweetness is balanced by its crisp acidity; this is not one of those cloying, super sweet duds.
For anyone who has tried a terrible vermouth, this is the ONE to counter all that bad aftertaste.
If you are not familiar with European co-ops, they create top quality wines like this one, as well as everyday sippers. Its sister, a red Vermut (Spanish for vermouth) is already distributed into the U.S., and this white (blanco) is on its way.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.