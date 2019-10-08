Corazón Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé 2018, St. Helena, Napa Valley ($40)
Don’t even try to beat Cathy Corison in a staredown contest. Cathy has been the unflinching flag bearer for wines of balance since her winery’s inception, even persevering through the (way) bigger is better-Parker years. Her Napa cabs have always had bright acidity, balanced oak and balanced alcohol while still delivering silky rich Napa Cabernet Sauvignons.
Cathy and her husband are completely hands-on at the winery, whether its driving forklifts of fruit or pumping over tanks. The Corazon rosè is the epitome of Cathy “letting her hair down,” creating a fun, dry, salmon-colored (Provence-style) rosè to enjoy during rare moments of restful bliss. Cathy named her rosè after her ancestral name in Spanish – Corazón—meaning heart.
