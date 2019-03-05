Haunting; is it really a bad thing when it comes to wine? For every rare or special bottle that has recently scrolled along my Facebook feed as friends are charmed by this or that wine, one image flashes across my mind: Dominus 2010. Ever since tasting this deeply complex, dark-fruited wine at Premiere Napa Valley last week, this is the wine I cannot get out of my head.
Its developing aromas and flavors add beautiful hints of dried herb, leather and a touch of savory to the core of blackberry and black currant fruit. Now every time I want to enjoy a great glass, I think of this wine. For the 2010 Dominus, I'm perfectly OK being haunted.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.