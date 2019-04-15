Putting this wine in context, I've recently lapped up the likes of Harlan, BOND, and Screaming Eagle; fallen back in love with Dominus after tasting the 2010, and I never turn down a glass of Opus One. I've been lucky enough to taste great wines of Napa Valley, and as soon as I put this Dos Lagos 2015 to my lips, I knew there was a new player in town.
The Dos Lagos vineyard sits regally up Atlas Peak, giving this wine its core of deep black and red fruits, which are wrapped in a complex weave of toasty oak aromas and flavors along with a hint of wild mountain brush, all structured by generous tannins that will soften over time, making way for layers of mature Cabernet Sauvignon flavors.
Marcie and Tom Dinkel are the owners of Dos Lagos, and this vintage was made by Bob Foley.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.