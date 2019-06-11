If you've shied away from Gewürztraminer to avoid fat-bodied, overly perfum-y versions, this wine could have you singing the grape's praises. It is dry and refreshing with just the right undercurrent of honeysuckle to its citrus-kiwi-mango fruits.
Throw a dinner party, pour this wine blind with a spicy Ahi poke appetizer, and I bet half the guests will think it's sauvignon blanc or some other grape variety.
A delicious show of the style diversity of Gewürz.
Catherine Bugue is the Star's tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column.