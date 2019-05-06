When I reach for a Pinot Noir, I want two things: vibrant, aromatic fruit and a crisp, refreshing palate. I am not looking for more oak-influenced flavors than fruit, and I certainly want to avoid wines that are so concentrated, full-bodied and high in alcohol that it is as if I am not drinking Pinot Noir at all.
This Dutton Goldfield Pinot Noir has fresh blackberry and red cherry fruit, and its layered violet and spice flavors play a lovely supporting role. This would be a fun wine to pair with grilled manchego and mushroom pizzas for an alfresco dinner party.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.