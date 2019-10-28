{{featured_button_text}}
This wine is one juicy number, with bright cranberry and cherry flavors that seem to wake each and every tastebud on your tongue. Want something dense and so super concentrated that a glass feels like a meal? Then look elsewhere, because this Farella is fresh-fruited and showing the balanced, zesty acidity that Coombsville is known for.

With Napa and Sonoma winery work under his belt, Tom Farella headed to France (Meursault, home of the great white Burgundies) and then Oregon (Ponzi, Beaux Freres) before returning to Napa.

This wine is proof of the diversity in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, making a tasting journey of the grape that much more exciting.

Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.

