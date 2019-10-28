This wine is one juicy number, with bright cranberry and cherry flavors that seem to wake each and every tastebud on your tongue. Want something dense and so super concentrated that a glass feels like a meal? Then look elsewhere, because this Farella is fresh-fruited and showing the balanced, zesty acidity that Coombsville is known for.
With Napa and Sonoma winery work under his belt, Tom Farella headed to France (Meursault, home of the great white Burgundies) and then Oregon (Ponzi, Beaux Freres) before returning to Napa.
This wine is proof of the diversity in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, making a tasting journey of the grape that much more exciting.