Don’t be fooled by the color intensity of a rosé wine. Some paler colored wines are packed with tons of flavor. This rosé’s pale pink color belies a bowl of red fruit flavors from cherry to strawberry to raspberry, all mingling with a mineral richness that gives the wine a medium-bodied silkiness.
Rosés from Provence tend to be paler in color than those from other rosé regions such as Tavel in the Southern Rhone; Navarra, Spain, and here in California, as Provence rosés are produced by the direct pressing method. All this means is that the grapes are pressed -- separating the juice from the skins – right away. Since the skins leach color into the juice, and thus the wine, this minimum skin contact draws out only a bit of color. Add to that the mystique of sunny, lavender-strewn Provence, and you get an irresistible style of rosé.
The Fleurs de Prairie (wildflowers) has elegant, embossed flowers running along the bottom of the glass bottle, giving it a stunning visual presentation.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.