Thank goodness for my automatic shut-off valve. The 2014 Magnificat, brimming with black berry, cassis, black cherry and black pepper spice, has a magical balance of freshness that lifted every bite of Sunday night's meaty tuna steak dinner. I could have eaten and sipped my way into food and wine oblivion.
Magnificat is a Cabernet Sauvignon blend, with small percentages of Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc adding to the complexity and structure of the wine. It has long been a favorite, and I am already plotting what meal will help me polish off the bottle tomorrow evening.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.