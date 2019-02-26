Did you ever feel like you were the last to know something? And that once you discover that something and start announcing it to everyone around you, all you hear are things like: “uh, yah” or “where have you been?” with wide eyes and raised eyebrows?
That was me and Gamble Family Vineyards wine. With the 2014 Family Home Cabernet Sauvignon, it was just me and the wine. The hundreds of Premiere Napa Valley guests and vintners, while packing the room, receded into the background as the wine's deliciously fresh vibrant fruit charmed and intrigued me.
Last to know? No problem; the discovery has been made.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.