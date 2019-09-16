Winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown has created a beautiful expression of Sauvignon Blanc with this wine. Enticing flavors of ripe peach, grapefruit and guava fruit are served on a vibrantly fresh palate made complex by a nerve of lovely minerality. This wine is proof that you can have it all with Sauvignon Blanc: juicy, ripeness wrapped around a core of zesty freshness.
Twenty percent of this 100% Sauvignon Blanc wine is made from the Musque clone, which always adds depth and mineral complexity to a wine. With Thomas Rivers Brown as winemaker and Jim Barbour as vineyard manager, there is no stopping the quality that will come from Jones Family Vineyards. (Only 143 cases made.)
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.