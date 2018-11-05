Joseph Faiveley 2014 Bourgogne ($13.99)
Here is white Burgundy in a nutshell: when you want the very best, a wine that shows off the winemaking techniques that are copied around the world to add complexity to the Chardonnay grape (barrel fermentation, lees stirring, oak aging, etc.) then you choose a Meursault, Chassagne-Montrachet, or a Puligny-Montrachet (just to name a few top villages) – and you make sure it is from a premier cru or Grand Cru vineyard. The rich Asian pear and red apple fruit will be seductively layered with a mineral undertone, toasted oak, and spice. Prepare, however, to spend a bundle for the pleasure.
When you just want to sit down and enjoy a deliciously crisp wine – one that shows off fresh, fruity flavors sans the added complexity (and expense) of toasty oak and spice, then a regional wine – one labeled Bourgogne – can perfectly fit the bill. A great starter for Thanksgiving dinner, or easy enough on the wallet to purchase a case for bigger groups, this Faiveley Bourgogne shows off the subtle juicy fruitiness of Chardonnay from Burgundy.