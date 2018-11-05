Try 1 month for 99¢
Catherine Bugue

Catherine Bugue

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Joseph Faiveley 2014 Bourgogne ($13.99)

Here is white Burgundy in a nutshell: when you want the very best, a wine that shows off the winemaking techniques that are copied around the world to add complexity to the Chardonnay grape (barrel fermentation, lees stirring, oak aging, etc.) then you choose a Meursault, Chassagne-Montrachet, or a Puligny-Montrachet (just to name a few top villages) – and you make sure it is from a premier cru or Grand Cru vineyard. The rich Asian pear and red apple fruit will be seductively layered with a mineral undertone, toasted oak, and spice. Prepare, however, to spend a bundle for the pleasure.

When you just want to sit down and enjoy a deliciously crisp wine – one that shows off fresh, fruity flavors sans the added complexity (and expense) of toasty oak and spice, then a regional wine – one labeled Bourgogne – can perfectly fit the bill. A great starter for Thanksgiving dinner, or easy enough on the wallet to purchase a case for bigger groups, this Faiveley Bourgogne shows off the subtle juicy fruitiness of Chardonnay from Burgundy.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags