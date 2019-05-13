Tucked off Bodega Bay's main drag, right along the coast, is Gourmet Au Bay, a hip little spot filled with heady kitchen aromas of Slow Coast Fish Stew, Cajun Roasted Prawns, and Wood Roasted Mussels -- and including a bar and eclectic wine shop.
This fresh and fruity JP Chenet sparkling wine ($10/glass) paired well with the foggy crispness in the air, and sitting on an outdoor patio looking out at the Bay is always a good idea -- for chilling and taking a break, or as our neighboring table was doing: contemplating life, the Russia scandal, and the real meaning behind the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up."
JP Chenet is a simple, inexpensive sparkling wine from France, perfect for inlet hopping along the bay. Or one to buy by the case for a large party.
