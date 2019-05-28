A winery with roots from 1890 in the quaint town of Haro, La Rioja Alta is a name that garners great respect in the wine world. The juxtaposition of heritage (century-old wine barrels, coopers’ tools, etc.) and modernism (an ultra-chic tasting room) is on display as you tour the winery, only adding to La Rioja Alta’s intrigue.
Visiting is a must for all Rioja fans, and following up the visit with a bit of tapas hopping in Logrono will make your trip even more of a cultural mecca. But no visit would be complete without tasting the Gran Reserva 904. The 2010’s aromatic red and black fruits are layered with a complex mix of leather, mushroom and a hint of floral lift. One of Spain’s best.
