Rioja lovers will know the name La Rioja Alta, the iconic producer making traditional style Rioja wines. Thirty years ago, they went searching for the perfect white wine, and purchased the Lagar de Cervera winery in Galicia (northwest Spain). A lagar is the name of an ancient vessel/system used to produce wine, where the crushed grapes go into a stone trough for foot treading, and Cervera is the name of the family that founded the winery.
Anything La Rioja Alta does turns to gold, and so too with this shimmering white made from Albariño — a complex example in that you have a rich, round palate of ripe peach fruit that is lifted by bright acidity, citrus character and a beautiful mineral thread throughout the finish.
A beauty, just like the Rias Baixas region, which falls in what is called Green Spain — lush with great forests and greenery from its close proximity to the ocean.
