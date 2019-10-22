In a line-up of Napa Valley reds recently tasted, this one clearly stood out. The majority of the other wines had either over-the-top aromas of oak additives (caramel-y, super sweet oak), dollops of fruit concentrate that smelled of ripe candied fruit, or finished too sweet for a “dry” red wine.
And then there was this Hyde, where black fruits entwined beautifully with toasty oak, the flavors gliding across the palate in a silky wave.
All wine is made through a series of processes, but ones like this Hyde seem to honor the grape over numerous manipulations or additions. It is wines like this Hyde Syrah that keep us infatuated and mesmerized by Napa Valley winemaking.
Catherine Bugue is the Star's tasting panel writer.