Several important perspectives reach the palate when you sip on Louis Martini’s flagship wine, Lot 1: an appreciation for the perseverance of our pioneers when times were not always kind to small lot wines; an acknowledgment and appreciation for the melding, in its just unveiled renovation, of historic details with modern chic that puts the winery at the forefront of visitor experiences today; and – most of all – a taste of a wine that wraps a sturdy structural core of ageable tannins and acidity around rich, juicy fruits with oak spice and dried herb-fresh leather complexity. This 2006 is just starting to show its true beauty.
Lot 1 is on the short list of best wines of Napa Valley for a reason, and must reach any true wine lover’s lips for them to experience the diverse perspectives of Napa Valley’s wines.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.