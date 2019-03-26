Italy is known for its crisp white wines; ones that you long to sip poolside; under the dappled sun of a pergola surrounded by potted lemon trees; or while dipping your toes into the soft ebb and flow of white-frothed waves as you stare out at a crystal blue-green ocean. Falanghina is one of these thirst-quenching white wines.
But take that grape and plant it in El Dorado, California, with its generous sunshine, and you bring out juicy peach, guava and passionfruit goodness in the wines as with this delicious sip from Mastroserio.
A big shout out to Stephanie Litty for gifting me this tropical oasis for my birthday.
For details, visit mastroseriowinery.com.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.