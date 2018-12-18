This Mumm Napa Valley sparkling wine shows off its French roots with traditional-method production techniques: the thoughtful blending of base wines; a second fermentation in the bottle followed by lees aging for complexity; the disgorgement (removal) of the yeast; and the addition of dosage (wine and sugar) to balance out the bright acidity. The sparkling wine’s heart, however, is all Napa Valley with warm apple pie and pear creaminess, delivered on a crisp sip with fine bubbles.
Several of these in the refrigerator will add sparkle to any meal; thrill drop-in guests; and serve as the perfect attitude adjustment for when holiday schedules – or guests – don’t fall in line as planned.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.