It took a while, but boxed wine finally made in-roads for its taste, packaging and ease of use. For me, it was a blind taste-test of the same white wine from a bottle and box -- with the boxed wine being voted by all in attendance as fresher and fruitier -- that secured its seat of recognition.
Canned wine was something different. Thoughts of tin-tasting wines were hard to squelch. Yet now canned wine has come a long way, too. Of the numerous I’ve been tasting over the last couple of years it is this Nomikai red wine that I could see myself enjoying over a beach picnic, pool party or at the movie theater, when the triumvirate of bottle-wine opener-wine glasses seems much too much for the situation.
Nomikai is -- roughly translated -- Japanese for friends coming together and enjoying drinks. The cans are 99.99% recyclable, and the plastic used for the tops is made from 98% post-consumer waste. Ryme Cellars in Healdsburg is involved in this venture, and it is one worth watching.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.