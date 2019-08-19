You think it’s all there in your picnic pack: the briny oysters (check); warm crusty bread (check); your homemade champagne vinegar dip (yup); your ripe off-the-tree lem ... WAIT, you forgot the lemons! This is a bonafide OYSTER CRISIS.
Had you packed a bottle of this zesty Sauvignon Blanc from Peju, however, you'd be shrugging off your forgetfulness. Peju's 2018 vintage is a powerhouse of citrus: white and pink grapefruit; lemon; and lime, with an undertow of rich guava fruit. A sip of this wine and a gulp of an oyster -- and all is right again in the picnic world.
