This wine name reminds me of a New York Times comic where a German wine bottle, lying on a psychiatric couch, complains, "no one understands me." When you break down German wine labels, however, there is much to understand and love.
Germany's Weissburgunder is France's Pinot Blanc grape -- and in either country, the wine is a great equalizer when it comes to food. It pairs with almost anything. This beauty by Pfluger has expressive lemon creme pie flavors on a richly textured body.
Pfalz is just one of the major growing regions of Germany, where the Haardt Mountains (a continuation of the Alps) cause a rain shadow effect so that the vineyards here are some of the driest in Germany. There is plenty of sun to help develop the intense flavors and weighty mouthfeel of this wine. Quarzit refers to the quartz (metamorphic rock) soils found in the vineyard.
In the end, if just tapers down to a crisp white wine with some fierce flavor; a great starter for a holiday meal.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.