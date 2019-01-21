Made from 70 percent Chardonnay and 30 percent Pinot Noir, this is a regal sparkling wine that will impress the toughest critics. Its rich gold color leads to toasted pear and red apple fruit, but it is the texture that stands out. It’s a ribbon of silk across the palate. Vibrant acidity balances out all of this rich goodness.
Surely the decision to make a sparkling wine occurred on one of Suzanne and Shane Pavitt’s date nights. If you haven’t seen it, they have a Date Night wine to commemorate the fact that all their life decisions are made during their special date nights together.
