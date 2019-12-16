This is a surprisingly affordable price for a beautifully made traditional-method, rosé sparkling wine. It's labor-intensive to make: not only is a base wine produced first, but with the traditional method (how Champagne is made) a second fermentation needs to take place to trap the naturally occurring CO2 and create the bubbles.
This dry-tasting rosé has plenty of elegant red cherry and raspberry fruit on a silky rich body. Its quality is no surprise given Keith Hock, former-Schramsberg sparkling winemaker, is involved. Pouring these beautiful pink bubbles will make any event festive, but you can liven up a workday evening by popping a bottle and turning up the holiday music.