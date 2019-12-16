{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Bugue

Catherine Bugue

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

This is a surprisingly affordable price for a beautifully made traditional-method, rosé sparkling wine. It's labor-intensive to make: not only is a base wine produced first, but with the traditional method (how Champagne is made) a second fermentation needs to take place to trap the naturally occurring CO2 and create the bubbles.

This dry-tasting rosé has plenty of elegant red cherry and raspberry fruit on a silky rich body. Its quality is no surprise given Keith Hock, former-Schramsberg sparkling winemaker, is involved. Pouring these beautiful pink bubbles will make any event festive, but you can liven up a workday evening by popping a bottle and turning up the holiday music.

Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.

