The indelible colors of love, pink and red, have nothing on purple -- not when it comes to this act of giving. Marc and Peter Mondavi Jr. challenged winemaker (and veteran) John Moynier to create a wine to commemorate their father, Peter Mondavi Sr., a World War II veteran, while helping the Purple Heart Foundation.
The original Purple Heart military decoration was given to several Revolutionary War heroes, including General George Washington; it is the oldest military award in existence today. Purple Heart Wines has given over $70,000 to the Foundation since 2016.
Upon hearing the story of Purple Heart Wines, local winemaking student Henry Kampen commented, “When you leave the military, you really miss the camaraderie you had with the men and women you served with. As a veteran new to the wine industry, knowing that great wine is being made by veterans, and to honor veterans, really brings back that sense of community.”
Purple, it seems, is the new red, and sipping on this juicy, vibrantly fruited red blend is a sumptuous act of humanity.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.