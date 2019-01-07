You're not one of those people, are you? That only enjoys fine bubbles during the holidays or on special occasions? I'm not waiting for Valentine's Day, a graduation or a wedding -- and who knows what would be served anyway.
Taking fine wine into my own hands, I'd pick something like Roederer's L'Ermitage to elevate a dinner or serve as an instant attitude adjustment to a very bad day.
Just as is done in Champagne, a bit of reserve wine is added to the final blend for complexity, and the toasty, warm red apple flavors add great depth to the fresh character in this irresistible sparkling wine.
