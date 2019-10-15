This wine is a pick-me-up like no other; its zesty pink and yellow grapefruit flavors are sure to spark fun at any meal or party. Take it to the coast and cleanse your palate between slurps of mineral-y oysters squeezed with fresh lemon juice for a perfect day by the ocean. Don't forget some crusty bread for a slice of California-created heaven.
For those of you who know the iconic style of Rombauer Chardonnay -- toasty, buttery and rich -- this Sauvignon Blanc is made in the opposite style. The former is all about adding complexity to the Chardonnay grape, and the latter lets the fresh citrus fruits of Sauvignon Blanc shine.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.