Love when the deep, blackberry fruit of Cabernet Sauvignon is layered with plenty of sweet spice from toasty oak barrels? This Sequoia Grove has a structured frame of tannins made softer by its rich texture and the warmth of nutmeg, clove and vanilla spices. A warm welcome for holidays guests, this is a definitively Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon in all its ripe lusciousness.
Looking for something to do with friends or family around the holidays? Sequoia Grove is offering a special on their five-course Chef Table experience. Taste their top tier cabs with selected foods in their new visitor center. ($95 a person; $75 for club members). Details at Sequoiagrove.com/wineandfood.
